In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan Attend 'Gadar 2' Success Party

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is a raging success at the box office.
In Pics: SRK, Aamir Khan Attend 'Gadar 2' Success Party

Sunny Deol's action drama, Gadar 2 is a raging success at the box office. To celebrate the happy news, the actor hosted a star-studded success bash. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kriti Sanon, many celebrities turned heads at the event.

Sunny Deol with SRK. 

Kriti Sanon.

Shilpa Shetty. 

Karan Johar with Manish Malhotra and Zoya Akhtar. 

Ameesha Patel. 

Anupam Kher with Suniel Shetty and Abhishek Bachchan. 

Arjun Kapoor. 

Ananya Panday. 

Varun Dhawan. 

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

Sunny Deol with family. 

Salman Khan. 

Aamir Khan with Sunny Deol. 

Kartik Aaryan with Salman Khan. 

