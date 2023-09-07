In Photos | Ragi Dosa to Buckwheat Pancakes: The Millet Menu For G20 Leaders

Image used for representation.
To make a ragi dosa, you'll need 1 cup fox tail/kodo/quinoa/ragi/little millet, 1 cup black gram dal, 1 cup rice , half a cup poha (flattened rice), one-fourth tsp methi seeds, and salt to taste.
The first step is to separately soak the millet, black gram dal, rice, and methi seeds for 4-5 hours. Drain the water and individually grind each of it and then mix it together. Keep it overnight or 8 hours.
Just before preparing the dosa, add salt to the batter. Heat a pan and then prepare the dosa like it's usually done. Serve hot with coconut chutney.
To make buckwheat pancakes, you'll need 1 cup of buckwheat flour ( kuttu atta), one-fourth and 1 cup of buttermilk, 1 tbsp of jaggery or coconut sugar, one-fourth tsp salt, 1 tsp of baking powder, 1 tsp of baking soda, half a tsp vanilla extract, and some butter.
In a medium bowl, mix the flour, jaggery, baking powder, baking soda, salt and vanilla extract. Mix all the ingredients well with a whisk and keep adding buttermilk to it to give it 'pouring' consistency. Allow it to stand for 20 minutes.
Heat a nonstick pan. Pour a ladle full of batter, smear with butter, cover, and cook on one side. Turn it over and cook it golden brown. Serve hot with a drizzle of maple syrup and bananas.
Boil 1 cup amaranth, strain, and keep aside. Saute 1 red and yellow bell pepper each, 100 gm mushrooms, 50 gm baby corn, and 50 gm French beans.
Mix with the amaranth, add chopped coriander, and 2 sliced boiled eggs. Season with salt and pepper and oregano and red chilli flakes. Chill the salad and eat.
Cook amaranth pops and keep aside. Soak half a cup lentil (split green moong or yellow moong) for around 1 hour. Discard the water and add cooked amaranth, half-grated carrot, half-chopped cucumber, 1 chopped tomato, and 2 tbsp shredded coconut to it. Add salt to taste, juice of one lemon, and some chopped coriander leaves.
Mix well and chill for an hour. Heat 1 tsp oil and add a pinch of mustard seeds. When they start popping, add a few curry leaves, a pinch of asafoetida and 2 red chillis broken into pieces. Add to the millet lentil salad, mix well, place some finely chopped apple on top and dig in.
"Ragi (Nachni) Barfi is being prepared from it, which looks just as soft as Mawa ki Barfi,” Gagandeep, chief chef of Rosette Five Star Hotel, where guests will be staying, told NDTV.
“The millets thali will be made without the use of wheat and rice. Five types of millet will be used to make lentils. The thali also includes sweets made from millet," Gagandeep, chief chef of Rosette Five Star Hotel, where guests will be staying, told NDTV.
Ragi dosa, buckwheat pancakes, millet salad bar, and many more millet dishes will be among the central menu items, in Delhi's five star hotels, for leaders of the G20 Summit.
FIT asked nutritionists Kavita Devgan and Avantii Deshaapnde to share recipes of some of the mouth-watering and healthy (win-win) millet dishes that will be served this weekend.
