First Pics of Newlyweds Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi Are Here

The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.
The first photos of newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are here. After the wedding ceremony, the duo appeared in front of the media to distribute sweets. While Dia looked stunning in a red saree, Vaibhav went for a white ensemble.

Earlier in the day, Dia Mirza gave a glimpse of the festivities. She posted a photo of her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. Dia and Vaibhav's wedding was an intimate affair, with close friends and family attending it.

Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman based in Bandra in Mumbai. He is a partner at the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance.

Take a look at the photos:

<p>Dia Mirza distributes sweets to the press.</p>
<p>Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, 15 February, looks stunning in a red saree.</p>
<p>The actor gave a peek into the wedding festivities earlier.</p>
<p>Dia strikes a pose for the media.</p>
