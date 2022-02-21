Pics: Newlyweds Farhan & Shibani Pose For The Paps; Hand Sweets to Them

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot recently.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on 19 February in Khandala. The wedding was a close-knit affair, and the couple reportedly exchanged self-written wows rather than have a religious ceremony.
The duo returned to Mumbai on Monday, 21 February, and posed for the paparazzi at Shibani's house in Bandra. They also handed sweets to the paps.
Take a look at the photos:
The couple pose for pictures.
Farhan hands sweets to the photojournalists.
Shibani interacts with the paps.
