'Everyone Who Met Her Loved Her':Farah Khan Shares Post After Mom's Death

News of Farah and Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, passing away in Mumbai broke on 26 July. On 5 August, Farah shared an emotional post about her mother, describing her as funnier and wittier than both Farah and Sajid.

She wrote, "My mom was a very unique person... never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her... despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly... she was far wittier and funnier than both Sajid and I put together."