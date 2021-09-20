Dan Levy to Kate Winslet: Celebs at Their Stylish Best at Emmys Red Carpet

Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman & Dan Levy at the Emmys red carpet.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A year after an unexpected remote ceremony, Hollywood celebrities were back in their fashionable best at this year's Emmy Awards. From bright gowns to outsized belt buckles, the 2021 Emmy edition was a visual treat. From Kate Winslet, Dan Levy to Catherine O' Hara and Michaela Coel, stars aced the fashion game.
Let's take a look at some of the the standout outfits:
Issa Rae wears a custom ALIÉTTE gown.
The Queen's Gambit actor Anya Taylor Joy stuns in a Dior outfit.
Julianne Nicholson, who won an acting honour for Mare of Easttown, steals the show in this outfit.
Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford.
Billy Porter rocks an Ashi Studio outfit.
Kate Winslet in a Giorgio Armani Privé evening gown with a chiffon bust and petite bell sleeves.
Beth Behrs in a pink Georges Hobeika gown.
Dan Levy in Valentino Haute Couture.
Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O' Hara and Annie Murphy look stunning.
Michaela Coel, who won an Emmy for I May Destroy You, in a Bernicia Boateng.
Gillian Anderson.
Olivia Colman.
Josh O Connor in a Loewe tuxedo.
