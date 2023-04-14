In Photos: India’s Tallest Dr BR Ambedkar Statue Inaugurated at Hyderabad

A huge statue of Dr BR Ambedkar now stands inaugurated in Hyderabad. Here's all you need to know.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
On 14 April 2023, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad on the 132nd birth anniversary of the architect of the India's Constitution. The government order for the installation of this statue was passed in April, 2016.
This statue at Hyderabad will be India’s tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, with a height of 175 feet, including a 50-foot-high circular base resembling the edifice of the Parliament of India. The circular edifice will house a museum and gallery exhibiting important life events of Ambedkar. The landscape has a parking facility for 450 cars.
The Ambedkar statue at Hyderabad has been placed next to the State Secretariat, opposite the Buddha statue, and is located beside the Telangana Martyrs Memorial. The newly-built state secretariat has also been named after Ambedkar and the complex will be inaugurated on 30 April.
Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar has reportedly been invited as the sole chief guest at the event, an official release said. The statue was designed by renowned sculptors, Ram Vanji Sutar (98) who is a Padma Bhushan awardee and his son Anil Ram Sutar (65) of Ram Sutar Art Creations in Noida.
Situated on a location which is spread across 11.4 acres, the statue is built at an estimated cost of Rs.146.50 crores. The statue's outer layer is made of beige sandstone and the cladding is made of bronze. The left hand that holds a replica of the Constitution of India is also built in bronze. 360 metric tonne stainless steel has been used in the armature structure of the statue and 114 MT of bronze was used in its casting.
In view of the unveiling of the Dr BR Ambedkar statue by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Necklace Road near Hussainsagar Lake, the traffic police issued an advisory on Friday requesting locals to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and help avoid traffic congestion.
