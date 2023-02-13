‘Thanks for Inspiring Me': Akshay Kumar Pens Letter for Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff

Dear Tiger,

I’m not someone who writes letters. Infact I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point.

It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan, I already feel tested.

Both physically and mentally.

Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way @aliabbaszafar , his team…and you have, in just two weeks. Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai.

And I’m not complaining. Because the magic of life is always outside the comfort zone. New doors open when we push. Mountains move when we push. We come into this world with a push... Life happens when we push. I’m enjoying pushing my limits, especially when it is with someone who was born in the year that I started working in.

Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. (I feel amazing shooting with you, Tiger). We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate.

So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings.

Cheers, Akshay.