Diljit Dosanjh Shares New Pics With Ed Sheeran; Calls Him a ‘Beautiful Soul’

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @diljitdosanjh)
Diljit Dosanjh, who collaborated with Ed Sheeran and convinced him to sing in Punjabi for the first time at his Mumbai concert, has recently shared photos from their time together.
Taking to Instagram, Diljit treated fans with new photos featuring him and Ed Sheeran.
Diljit and Ed performed in Mumbai.
Ed and Diljit jointly performed Diljit's song 'Lover.'
Ed Sheeran sang in Punjabi for the first time.
Their joint performance was received well.
The duo also shared videos from their performance.
Diljit has now shared new photos.
He called Ed a 'beautiful soul.'
He also said that he learnt a lot from the experience.
