Delhi Pollution: Odd-Even From 13 Nov, Schools Shut Except For Classes 10 & 12

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the 'severe' category for the last one week.
The odd-even rule will be implemented in Delhi from 13 November – a day after Diwali, announced Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday, 6 November. For now, the rule is to be implemented till 20 November.
The fourth phase of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi on Sunday, 5 November, and 50 percent of government staff has been directed to work from home amid rising pollution levels.
All schools will be shut across the national capital except till November 11, the minister said. The earlier order had called for the shut down of primary schools alone.
The entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers is banned under GRAP 4 as well, and only CNG, electric, and BS VI vehicles from other states have been allowed to function.
Corresponding to the steadily plunging AQI levels in the National Capital, 3 in 4 families in the region reported having one or more members with a sore throat, cough, and burning eyes, found a survey by Delhi-based citizen group LocalCirles.
Speaking to FIT, doctors from across Delhi NCR said they have been seeing a spike in cases of respiratory symptoms in the past couple of weeks, and they're bracing for the situation to only get worse.
Some of the worst-affected areas in Delhi include New Moti Bagh (488), Patparganj (471) and ITO (402).
Doctors warn that children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma are likely to be hit harder by the poor air quality.
It is advised that residents use N95 masks when they step out, restrict outdoor activity, use air purifiers if possible, and reduce indoor pollution.
The national capital territory's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the 'severe' category for the last one week, with Delhi witnessing worsening pollution levels every day.
