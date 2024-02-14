Delhi Govt Adds 350 E-Buses, Kejriwal Says Capital Has Highest Number of E-Buses

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched 350 electric buses on Wednesday.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@ArvindKejriwal)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched 350 electric buses on Wednesday, 14 February, increasing the total number of electric buses in the DTC fleet to 1,650.
"Today, 350 buses are sent on the road for people in Delhi, and with this, Delhi has 1650 electric buses. Delhi, in our country, is the 1st state with the maximum number of electric buses and the 3rd in the country. It’s our effort to slowly phase out the CNG buses and replace them with electric buses," said Delhi CM Kejriwal.
"350 electric buses were flagged off today. This will play a crucial role in controlling the pollution in Delhi. We are confident that initiatives like these will help in controlling the pollution in Delhi," LG Saxena was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The Delhi government has introduced 350 new electric buses under the Zero Emission, Zero Noise initiative, with a target to replace 80 percent of their fleet within two years.
"There are 7542 buses in Delhi's fleet; this is a milestone in itself; there were never so many buses in the history of Delhi. After today, 22% of our entire fleet of buses is electric," said Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.
Taking to X, Delhi CM Kejriwal posted, "These electric buses will not only make the journey of Delhiites easier but will also help in keeping the environment balanced."
"The vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal is that 80% of the bus fleet should be electric; we are moving towards that goal at a very fast pace," said Gahlot.
