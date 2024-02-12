Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Mann Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya With Family

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visit the Ayodhya Ram temple with their families.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@AamAadmiParty)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Ayodhya with their families on Monday, 12 February, to seek blessings.
Earlier, Kejriwal was invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir on 22 January but didn't attend as he expressed a desire to visit the temple with his family later.
After their visit, Kejriwal said, "Today, me and Bhagwant Mann along with our families visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir for 'darshan'. We felt extreme peace after getting Ram Lalla's darshan that cannot be described in words," quoted as saying from news agency PTI.
"It was a long-pending desire to visit Ram Lalla. I prayed for the welfare of the country," Punjab CM Mann was quoted as saying from news agency ANI.
(Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
