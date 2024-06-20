Deepika, Prabhas and Big B In Inside Pics From Kalki 2898 AD's Pre-Release Event

The cast of Kalki 2898 AD held a press show on 19 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of Kalki 2898 AD held a press show, ahead of their film's release on 19 June in Mumbai. The event was attended by the sci-fi thriller's director Nag Ashwin and lead cast members, including actors Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
Kalki 2898 AD's lead cast posed together for the paps.
Amitabh Bachchan shared the first ticket of the film with producer C Aswani Dutt.
Big B also touched Dutt's feet at the event.
Big B and Kamal Haasan were captured in a candid moment from the event.
The makers and the cast of Kalki 2898 AD also posed together at the event.
Amitabh Bachchan was seen greeting the press with joined hands.
Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Big B were also captured in a candid moment.
Director Nag Ashwin arrived in smart casuals to attend the event.
Kamal Haasan was seen in a white suit.
Prabhas also opted for a black outfit.
Deepika looked stunning in a black bodycon dress.
