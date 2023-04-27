In Photos: Did a Security Lapse Lead to Deadly Maoist Attack in Dantewada?

In one of the deadliest attacks in Chhattisgarh in recent times, at least 10 security personnel and one civilian bus driver were killed on Wednesday, 26 April, in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast planted by Maoists in Dantewada district. Sources told The Quint that it could be a case of a security lapse – and the Maoists might have been tracking the personnel from the moment they left for the operation.