Chhattisgarh: 10 Security Personnel, 1 Driver Killed in Alleged Maoist Attack

Ten security personnel and a driver were killed in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast that occurred in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, 26 April.

The IED on Aranpur road which caused the blast was reportedly planted by Maoists.

The incident is said to have occurred when the jawans of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) were returning from an anti-Maoist operation on Wednesday.