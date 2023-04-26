Chhattisgarh: 10 Security Personnel, 1 Driver Killed in Alleged Maoist Attack

Ten security personnel and a driver were killed in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast that occurred in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, 26 April.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Ten security personnel and a driver were killed in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast that occurred in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, 26 April.
The IED on Aranpur road which caused the blast was reportedly planted by Maoists.
The incident is said to have occurred when the jawans of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) were returning from an anti-Maoist operation on Wednesday.
IG Bastar P Sundarraj stated that the DRG personnel were returning from an anti-Maoist operation when they were targeted by the Maoists killing 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver.
"On inputs of presence of Maoists of Darbha division, the DRG jawans had gone on an anti-Maoist operation in Aranpur police station area, also a former stronghold of Maoist leader Hidma. The jawans were returning from the operation when they were attacked by Maoists who had planted IEDs on Aranpur-Sameli road. In the attack, 10 Jawans and a civilian driver were martyred."
Sundarraj further said that senior police officials have reached the spot and the bodies of the martyred soldiers and the driver are being evacuated.
Reacting to the incident, Chhattisgarh's chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said:
"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast by Maoists is very sad. The jawans were returning from an anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under the Aranpur police station area of Dantewada.
All the people of Chhattisgarh pay our tributes to them. We all share in the grief of their families. May their souls rest in peace."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that, "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)