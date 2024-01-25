France President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Jaipur Ahead of Republic Day Parade

French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Jaipur Ahead of Republic Day
(Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
French President Emmanuel Macron, landed in Jaipur on 25 January, to attend the 75th Republic Day parade as a chief guest. Macron is on a two-day visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached Jaipur to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.
The two leaders are are expected to visit prominent tourist sites including Jantar Mantar.
Macron was greeted at the Jaipur airport by Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, along with other dignitaries.
The French President received a traditional welcome at Amer Fort. He even interacted with artisans and students.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)