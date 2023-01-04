In Photos: Who's Captain Shiva Chauhan, First Woman Officer Deployed at Siachen?

Captain Shiva Chauhan has been deployed at Kumar Post, Siachen, for a period of three months.
Captain Shiva Chouhan of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps has become the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the Siachen Glacier. It is known to be the highest battlefield in the world. Captain Chauhan has been deployed at Kumar Post – which is at a height of 15,632 feet – for a period of three months.
She bagged the frontline post on 2 January 2023, after rigorous training, which includes ice-wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue, and survival drills.
Captain Chouhan, who hails from Rajasthan, is a Bengal Sapper. The team of Sappers, under her leadership, will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks at the glacier.
In a viral video, Captain Chouhan is seen walking over a thick blanket of snow at Siachen, where the temperature can dip to minus 60 degrees Celsius. Women have been making massive strides and leaving their footprints in the Indian Armed Forces over the last few years. The Quint looks at other recent achievements of women officers in the military field.
On 25 May 2022, Captain Abhilasha Barak from Haryana became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator. She graduated at a ceremony held at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, where she and 36 other army pilots were awarded the 'Coveted Wings'.
The 26-year-old studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. She is the daughter of Colonel S Om Singh (Retd), and was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018.
Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, the first woman in India to qualify for a combat mission in a fighter jet, was also the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Air Force contingent and participate in the Republic Day fly-past on 26 January 2021.
Kanth joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew her first solo flight on a MiG-21 Bison in March 2018. In May 2019, she became the first woman fighter pilot to qualify for combat missions.
India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, stood proud on the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau that moved down the Rajpath, at the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.
A resident of Varanasi, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh joined the Indian Air Force in 2017. She was commissioned in the Air Force's second batch of women fighter pilots. "I always wanted to fly, as any child would dream of doing. Ever since I learned about the Air Force, I wanted only one thing – to become a fighter pilot. That is the reason I joined the Air Force," she said.
On 21 September 2020, two Indian Navy sub-lieutenants, Kumudini Tyagi (right) and Riti Singh (left), were chosen as 'observers' or airborne tacticians in the navy's helicopter stream. They were to be the first women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of warships.
Both Tyagi and Singh graduated from the Indian Navy’s Observer Course at the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi.
They were part of a group of 17 officers of the navy who were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers' at a ceremony.
