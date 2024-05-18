Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kiara Advani Makes Her Cannes Debut In A Prabal Gurung Gown

Kiara Advani Makes Her Cannes Debut In A Prabal Gurung Gown

Kiara took to Instagram to upload a video from Cannes.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Kiara Advani made her Cannes debut this year.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Kiara Advani made her Cannes debut this year on Friday, 17 May. Kiara took to Instagram to share her first look and captioned the video as, "Rendezvous at the Riviera."

The ivory gown is a part of Prabal Gurung's Fall 2024 collection. It features a plunging neckline, a fluid silhouette and a striking thigh-high slit at either side. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara accessorised her look with pearl jewellery, an oversized diamond ring and a pair of white Christian Louboutin heels.

