Cannes 2024: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Looked Stunning In Floral Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in a floral gown at Cannes 2024. The photos were posted on Thursday.

In the new pics posted, the Heeramandi star can be seen posing for the photographers. She complemented her dress with golden and pearl dangling earrings and tied her hair in a messy bun.

The actor captioned her post, "Pocket full of sunshine," and we cannot agree more.