Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chooses A Glitzy Evening Gown On Day 2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival. After turning heads on the first day in a black and white ensemble with gold flowers for the screening of Megalopolis on 16 May, the actor looked stunning on the second day also. Aishwarya attended the screening of Kinds of Kindness in a shimmery gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The gown was a shade of silver and had a silhouette adorned with sequins all over. It also had a fishtail hem and turquoise accents all over.

Aishwarya made her 21st appearance at Cannes this year. She had first attended the film festival in 2002 in a Neeta Lulla saree for the premiere of Devdas.