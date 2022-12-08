In Photos: Celebrations in Full Swing After BJP Victory in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.
(PTI)
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a historic lead in Gujarat as counting of votes continued on Thursday, 8 December. Trends suggest that the saffron party may see its highest win ever in Gujarat.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda being garlanded during the celebrations of BJPs victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at party headquarters.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during the celebrations of BJPs victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at party headquarters.
Ahmedabad: BJP candidate from Viramgam seat Hardik Patel celebrates his win outside a vote counting centre for the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP candidate Bhupendra Patel flashes the victory sign celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan being offered sweets by a BJP leader while celebrating the partys decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections.
Gandhinagar: BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.
Ahmedabad: BJP leaders and workers dance as they celebrate the partys decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)