In Photos: Celebrations in Full Swing After BJP Victory in Gujarat

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Gandhinagar: BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. 

(PTI) 

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a historic lead in Gujarat as counting of votes continued on Thursday, 8 December. Trends suggest that the saffron party may see its highest win ever in Gujarat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda being garlanded during the celebrations of BJPs victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at party headquarters. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during the celebrations of BJPs victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at party headquarters. 

Ahmedabad: BJP candidate from Viramgam seat Hardik Patel celebrates his win outside a vote counting centre for the Gujarat Assembly elections. 

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP candidate Bhupendra Patel flashes the victory sign celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. 

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan being offered sweets by a BJP leader while celebrating the partys decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections. 

Gandhinagar: BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. 

Ahmedabad: BJP leaders and workers dance as they celebrate the partys decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad. 

