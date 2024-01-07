In Photos: Amid Opposition Boycott, Bangladesh Votes in 2024 General Election

Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League are slated to win a 4th consecutive and 5th overall term in the Bangladesh polls.
(Photo: Jibon Ahmed)
Bangladesh polls officially came to a close at 4 pm local time (3:30 pm IST) on Sunday, 7 January, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League slated to win a fourth consecutive and fifth overall term after the main opposition, the Khaleda Zia-led BNP, boycotted polls.
Sources in Dhaka had told The Quint that while voting begun calmly, amid an extremely low turnout, some incidents of violence are being reported in regions across the country.
Former PM Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party boycotted the election after Hasina refused to step down and allow a caretaker government to run the election.
The BNP called for a 48-hour nationwide general strike starting Saturday to demand the resignation of the "illegal government" of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to protest against the January 7 general election.
Some media outlets reported incidents of ballot stuffing and violence, including an incident where two individuals were shot after a scuffle.
Major Western countries, including the U.S., urged for dialogue between the ruling Awami League and specifically the BNP to ensure an inclusive and credible election. However, progress stalled as both sides showed reluctance.
More than 100 foreign observers, including three from India, were present to oversee the general election in Dhaka and other regions of Bangladesh.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen informed reporters that a total of 127 are expected to participate. Additionally, 73 foreign journalists were granted accreditation to cover the event.
Other election observers hailed from the European Union, the Commonwealth, the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI), the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), and several other institutions.
Voting concluded at 4 pm (3:30 pm IST). The counting of votes is expected to begin soon after, but initial results are expected to begin rolling in on Monday.
A key Bangladeshi newspaper critical of the ruling government has allegedly been blocked amid voting. Daily Manab Zamin Editor Sajid Hoque said that the newspaper had been "flooded" with calls claiming that people cannot access the website.
For India, Bangladesh’s elections are an important event not only because Bangladesh shares borders with five Indian states and that it is an important diplomatic and security partner, but also because India and its allies, in this case, the US, are backing rival political parties.
The Dhaka-bound Benapole Express train in Bangladesh was allegedly set on fire, claiming the lives of at least four people (including a child) and injuring eight others after a suspected arson attack took place on Friday night, 5 January, sources told The Quint.
The suspected train attack, along with reported incidents where polling booths were set on fire, came in the lead up to 7 January polls.
