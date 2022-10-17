Pics: KJo, Taapsee, Varun Dhawan & More Attend Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Party

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife, Tahira Kashyap.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
On Sunday (16 October), Bollywood had a bash at the pre-Diwali party organized by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana. On the illustrious guest list were big names like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra and more - all dressed in their finest traditional attires. The star-studded gala was held two days after Khurrana's new film hit the silver screens, Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G. You can check out the pictures from the evening here.
Host of the party, Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes everyone to the star-studded evening.
Filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap looks etheral in a blush pink lehenga.
Karan Johar brings his swag to the party.
Varun Dhawan arrives with his wife, Natasha Dalal.
KJo strikes a pose with Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra.
Taapsee Pannu comes bearing gifts in a gorgeous red saree.
Ananya Panday looks stunning in her ethnic attire.
Sanya Malhotra poses for the paparazzi.
Bwood couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza look picture-perfect.
Gajraj Rao arrives in a dapper all-black attire.
Actor and Ayushmann's younger brother, Aparshakti Khurrana arrives with his wife, Akriti.
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan poses with Genelia and Riteish.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal pose with friends at the event.
Rakul Preet Singh arrives in a beautiful lime green attire.
The night was filled with friends and colleagues joining Ayushmann in his pre-Diwali bash.
A guest from the event posing for the paps.
Hosts, Ayushmann and Tahira looking gorgeous together.
