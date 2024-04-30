Arti Singh shares unseen pics from her wedding with Dipak Chauhan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@artisingh5)
Television actor Arti Singh tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on 25 April in Mumbai. The couple's star-studded wedding took place at the ISKON Temple.
Taking to social media on 29 April, Arti shared a bunch of unseen pictures from her wedding day. The actor also shared pictures of her mother, brother Krushna Abhishek, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, their sons and other family members.
Arti took to Instagram to share some candid pictures from her big day.
The actor shared a picture with her family members.
Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah were also present in the picture.
In another picture, Krushna's son can be seen holding Arti's veil.
