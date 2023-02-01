Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Daughter Vamika Go Trekking In Uttarakhand

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Daughter Vamika Go Trekking In Uttarakhand.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
with their daughter Vamika are currently on a trekking trip in Uttarakhand. Anushka took to social media on Wednesday, 1 February to share some pictures from the trip. The photos captured scenic views of the mountain ranges, the couple trekking and two adorable pictures of Vamika.
Anushka captioned the post, writing, “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top ….”
Take a look at the pictures here:
Anushka Sharma clicked some lovely pictures from her trip.
Virat can be seen holding Vamika as she attempts to dip her hands in the river.
Virat on a mountain trail, with Vamika on his back.
The couple by the riverside.
The couple on a mountain trail during their trip.
Anushka meditating by the river.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)