Ankita Lokhande's Father Shashikant Lokhande Passes Away at 68

Actor Ankita Lokhande's father passed away on Saturday, 12 August.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away at the age of 68 on Saturday, 12 August, as per a report by ANI. The last rites were held in Mumbai on Sunday. Celebrities and friends of Ankita from the television industry visited the actor's home to pay their last respects.
Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh, television actors Shraddha Arya, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar and Kushal Tandon visited Ankita's house to pay their last respects.
Ankita's father passed away on Saturday, 12 August.
The last rites were held in Mumbai.
Ankita's father Shashikant Lokhande was 68.
Ankita's friends and colleagues from the TV industry paid their last respects.
The last rites were reportedly held at Oshiwara crematorium.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)