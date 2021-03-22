In Pics: Ananya Panday Dazzles in Sachdeva’s Design at LFW 

Ananya was the showstopper for Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designer, Ruchika Sachdeva
Ananya Panday at Lakmé Fashion Week

| (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

The digital FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week this year showcased fresh Indian talent and versatile collections. As the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designer, Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice showcased the ‘Ready Set Play' collection. In Lakmé brand ambassador Ananya Panday’s first appearance as a Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale showstopper, she sported Sachdeva’s design- a vibrant pleated midi skirt and the poet-sleeved crop top. The look, and the collection, was In tune with Bodice’s style of minimalism and free patterns.

Sachdeva is popular for her monochrome colours and breathable fabrics which reflected in the ‘Ready Set Play’ collection. The designs showcased bright pastel shades like pale pinks and fresh yellows matched with vibrant blockings, in theme with Lakmé Matte Melt collection this year.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lakmé brand ambassador Ananya Panday</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ananya Panday with designer Ruchika Sachdeva</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ananya Panday in Ruchika Sachdeva’s design</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ananya Pandey as Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale showstopper</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ananya in a vibrant pleated midi skirt and the poet-sleeved crop top</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ananya as the showstopper for ‘Ready Set Play’ by Bodice’s Ruchika Sachdeva</p></div>
Published: 22 Mar 2021,12:03 PM IST
