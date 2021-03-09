Ananya Pandey Opens up About Hate Comments and Body Shaming

Ananya Pandey recently opened up about being shamed for her body in an interview with Bollywood Bubble,"At that time I wasn't an actor and I used to go out with my parents. As I said I was very thin. People used to say I look like a boy; I'm like 'flat-screen'. I feel like, at that point, it did hurt because those are the years where you're forming your self confidence."

Ever since her debut at the age of 20 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, Ananya has often faced trolling. Despite all of that, Ananya says she's in the process of accepting herself, "I feel like now, slowly slowly, I'm reaching a point where I'm focusing on loving myself and accepting myself."