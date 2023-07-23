Ananya Panday Has A Blast In Ibiza; Shares Pictures From Her Vacation

Ananya Panday in Ibiza.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Ananya Panday recently took a extended European holiday with her alleged boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Pictures of the couple have been going around the internet for some time. Ananya has now shared some amazing pictures from the trip. Although, Aditya is missing from the pictures.
Ananya Panday looks amazing in her new look.
She clicked some lovely pictures from her trip in Ibiza.
Ananya Panday recently went to vacation in Europe.
Ananya Panday looking gorgeous.
A scenic view from her trip.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)