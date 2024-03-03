Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash: Deepika, Katrina Attend Jungle-Themed Party

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh posed together at the party.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration continued on the second day with a "Walk on the Wildside" featuring a 'jungle fever' dress code, as per reports. During the day event, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh posed together at the party.
The pre-wedding celebrations will go on till 3 March.
Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose together.
Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at the party.
Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant.
Nita Ambani.
Ranveer Singh.
