Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash: Deepika, Katrina Attend Jungle-Themed Party

Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash: Deepika, Katrina Attend Jungle-Themed Party

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant well reportedly tie the knot this July.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh posed together at the party.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh posed together at the party.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration continued on the second day with a "Walk on the Wildside" featuring a 'jungle fever' dress code, as per reports. During the day event, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh posed together at the party.

The pre-wedding celebrations will go on till 3 March.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose together. 

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh posed together at the party.

Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at the party. 

Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant. 

Nita Ambani. 

Ranveer Singh.

Also ReadDeepika, Ranveer Perform to 'Galla Goodiyan' at Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT