Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Look Stunning In Their Haldi Ceremony

In Pics: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Look Stunning In Their Haldi Ceremony

Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai was a lively event on Monday night.

Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai was a lively event on Monday night</p></div>
i

Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai was a lively event on Monday night

(Photo:X)

advertisement

Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai was a lively event on Monday night. janhvi kapoor, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, this Friday. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and a few friends from Bollywood.

The youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is preparing to marry Radhika Merchant. 

The couple looked gorgeous. 

Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai was a lively event on Monday night.

Ananya Panday looked amazing during the couple's Haldi ceremony.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in yellow. 

While the mother of the groom stunned in a golden and white ensemble. 

Also ReadPics: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal All Set to Attend Sidharth & Kiara's Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT