In Pics: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Look Stunning In Their Haldi Ceremony

advertisement
Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai was a lively event on Monday night. janhvi kapoor, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, this Friday. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and a few friends from Bollywood.
The youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is preparing to marry Radhika Merchant.
The couple looked gorgeous.
Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai was a lively event on Monday night.
Ananya Panday looked amazing during the couple's Haldi ceremony.
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in yellow.
While the mother of the groom stunned in a golden and white ensemble.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined