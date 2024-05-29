Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday Leave For Italy

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday Leave For Italy

Janhvi Kapoor and other guests fly to Italy for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

The Ambani family is hosting another pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from 29 May to 1 June.

|

(Photo:X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Ambani family is hosting another pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from 29 May to 1 June.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambani family is hosting another pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from 29 May to 1 June. On Wednesday, several Bollywood celebrities were seen at Mumbai airport heading to Italy for the cruise festivities.

Ananya Panday attends. 

Karan Johar was also seen leaving. 

Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport. 

Janhvi Kapoor. 

Also ReadLok Sabha Elections 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan Cast Votes

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT