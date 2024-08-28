Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson Share New Photos From Italy Wedding

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson Share New Photos From Italy Wedding

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick recently tied the knot in Southern Italy.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick recently tied the knot in Southern Italy
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick recently tied the knot in Southern Italy

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick recently tied the knot in Southern Italy and shared photos of their wedding on social media. The photos showcases several key moments, including Amy’s bridal entry, the historic 16th-century wedding venue, and the couple’s first dance.

One of the photos from the wedding. 

The bride and groom looked stunning. 

Ed in his attire. 

