'The Journey Has Just Begun': Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Tie The Knot

advertisement
Bollywood actor Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick had a second wedding in Italy on Sunday, after initially marrying in London on 9 August.
They shared photos from their destination wedding, where Amy wore a white off-shoulder corset gown with a matching tulle veil and diamond earrings, while Westwick looked sharp in a white-and-black tuxedo suit with black shoes.
Take a look at the photos:
"The journey has just begun", they captioned the pictures on Instagram.
Westwick and Amy began dating in 2022 and got engaged in January this year. Earlier, Amy had shared pictures and videos of themselves traveling to the wedding destination with their family and friends, captioning one post, "Let’s get married, baby."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)