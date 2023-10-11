Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt & Kajol Wish the Star

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt & Kajol Wish the Star

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday on 11 October.
Vicky Kaushal, Kajol and Sanjay Dutt wish Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday on 11 October. To mark the special occasion, several celebrities from the industry took to social media to send their best wishes to Big B.

Actors Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, also penned heartfelt wishes for the superstar.

Sanjay Dutt wished Big B with a special post on X. Sharing a throwback picture with the star, he wrote, "Wishing Amitji a very happy birthday! May this year bring you good health, happiness, and continued success. Happy Birthday, Sir! @SrBachchan"

Manoj Bajpayee also took to X to wish Big B. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the person who has inspired me to become an actor, @SrBachchan sir. I wish you a wonderful year filled with happiness and laughter."

Vicky Kaushal penned a sweet note for Big B on his birthday.

Kajol shared a lovely picture of herself with Big B on her Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish Big B.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of himself with Big B from KBC.

Anil Kapoor wished Big B with a throwback picture.

Farah Khan shared a selfie with the superstar on Instagram.

