In Pics: Fans Go Berserk as Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out to Greet Them On B'Day

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ganapath.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fans Go Berserk as Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out to Greet Them</p></div>
Actor Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his Mumbai home briefly on 11 October to greet scores of fans who had gathered outside to wish him on his 81st birthday. He wore a simple outfit as he met his fans.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan stepped out to greet his fans

Amitabh stepped outside his house 

He was showered with love. 

He waved at his many fans. 

He wore a simple outfit

