In Pics: Fans Go Berserk as Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out to Greet Them On B'Day

Fans Go Berserk as Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out to Greet Them
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his Mumbai home briefly on 11 October to greet scores of fans who had gathered outside to wish him on his 81st birthday. He wore a simple outfit as he met his fans.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan stepped out to greet his fans
Amitabh stepped outside his house
He was showered with love.
He waved at his many fans.
He wore a simple outfit
