'Time to Be a Fashion Critic Again': Met Gala 2024 Sparks a Hilarious Meme Fest

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2024, is here, and with it, a flood of memes and jokes. The event, known for its extravagant couture and celebrity appearances, also sparks hilarious internet content almost every year now.

While the Gala is a charity event for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, it's also a fun-filled night of entertainment. From critiquing outfits to enjoying the show in your comfiest sweatpants, it's a night to remember both on and offline.

From the internet turning into fashion bloggers to spotting the most bizarre outfits, the online community is tireless in giving the most hilarious content.