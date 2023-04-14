Pics: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics On First Wedding Anniversary With Ranbir

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics On First Wedding Anniversary With Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April.
In Pics: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics For First Wedding Anniversary With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared some lovely pictures from her first wedding anniversary on 14 April. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding ceremony among close friends and family. Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures, writing, 'happy day' as the caption.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look lovely. 

Alia shared an unseen picture from haldi ceremony. 

Alia and Ranbir complete a year as a married couple. 

