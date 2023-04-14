Pics: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics On First Wedding Anniversary With Ranbir

In Pics: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics For First Wedding Anniversary With Ranbir Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shared some lovely pictures from her first wedding anniversary on 14 April. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding ceremony among close friends and family. Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures, writing, 'happy day' as the caption.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look lovely.
Alia shared an unseen picture from haldi ceremony.
Alia and Ranbir complete a year as a married couple.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)