Pics: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor & Others at Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan's Wedding

Alia Bhatt wore a yellow saree to Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding and Athiya Shetty sported a pink lehenga.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Updated:

Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding.</p></div>

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married in a lavish ceremony on Sunday, attended by their family and friends. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Neena Gupta were part of the celebrations.

Aditya wore a gorgeous pastel yellow sherwani and Anushka wore a glamourous lavender lehenga. Alia sported a yellow saree and attended the wedding with her sister Shaheen. While Bhumi Pednekar also chose yellow for her outfit, Vaani Kapoor wore a white lehenga.

Here are the pictures from Aditya and Anushka’s wedding.

Aditya Seal in his baraat.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor at their wedding.

Athiya Shetty wore a striking pink lehenga.

Alia Bhatt chose a yellow saree for the occasion.

Alia Bhatt attended the wedding with sister Shaheen.

Neena Gupta at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding.

Sussanne Khan in a red and gold lehenga.

Bhumi Pednekar in a yellow lehenga in Anushka Ranjan's wedding.

Vaani Kapoor in a white lehenga.

Poonam Dhillon looked stunning in a gold saree.

Also Read‘Finally Got SEALed’: Anushka Ranjan Shares Pics From Wedding With Aditya Seal

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 22 Nov 2021,08:26 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT