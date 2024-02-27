'Adding Colour to My Life': Rakul Preet Posts Pics From Her Mehendi Ceremony

Rakul Preet Posts Pics From Her Mehendi Ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani recently got married in Goa in a lavish ceremony. The couple have now shared lovely pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. In the photos Rakul Preet wore a lehenga in shades of pink, golden, and saffron, while Jackky Bhagnani opted for a pink and golden kurta, jacket, and trouserspink and golden kurta, jacket, and trousersduring their mehendi ceremony.
The happy couple wrote, "Adding colour to my life ❤️ #mehnditerenaamki Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it ❤️ Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit . Couldn’t have asked for better."
Rakul Preet Singh wore a lehenga in shades of pink, golden, and saffron for the ceremony.
While Jackky wore pink and golden kurta, jacket, and trousers.
The couple were all smiles for the pictures.
The couple thanked those who were involved with making their wedding special.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)