'Adding Colour to My Life': Rakul Preet Posts Pics From Her Mehendi Ceremony

Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani recently got married in Goa in a lavish ceremony. The couple have now shared lovely pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. In the photos Rakul Preet wore a lehenga in shades of pink, golden, and saffron, while Jackky Bhagnani opted for a pink and golden kurta, jacket, and trouserspink and golden kurta, jacket, and trousersduring their mehendi ceremony.

The happy couple wrote, "Adding colour to my life ❤️ #mehnditerenaamki Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it ❤️ Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit . Couldn’t have asked for better."