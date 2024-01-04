Here Are Some Goofy & Fun Pictures From Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Wedding

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan get married.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai. The groom skipped the usual baraat and Ira opted for a simple outfit in this Bollywood wedding.
The wedding ceremony, in short, was without all the glamour that we mostly associate Bollywood weddings with. The photos instead scream a goofy and fun side of all the family members.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January.
Aamir Khan was present during the wedding. He was seen hugging his daughter during the ceremony.
The couple were seen having a fun time during the wedding.
The family of both the groom and the bride were present.
Nupur skipped the traditional baraat and jogged to his wedding venue.
The ceremony was simple and without all the fuss associated with Bollywood weddings.
The couple opted for a simple registration ceremony.
Imran Khan was also present during the wedding.
