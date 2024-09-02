Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aadar Jain Gets Engaged to Alekha Advani; Shares Photos

Aadar Jain Gets Engaged to Alekha Advani; Shares Photos

Aadar Jain has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Alekha Advani.

Aadar Jain has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The actor recently shared pictures of the beachside proposal, where he asked his "first crush" and "best friend" to be his forever by slipping a ring onto her finger.

The actor recently shared pictures of the beachside proposal.

He called her his "first crush" and "best friend".

They both looked stunning. 

He wrote a heartfelt caption.

