In Pics: Aadar Jain Celebrates B’Day With Tara & Friends in Alibaug

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria
(Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria have rented a luxurious villa – Villa Magnolia in Alibaug with a few friends, on Thursday (5 August) where they celebrated Aadar’s 27th birthday. They've been sharing pictures and videos from the venue.
In the pictures, Tara can be seen wearing a white dress and feeding cake to Aadar, who sported a striped white shirt for his birthday. In other pictures Tara, Aadar and his elder brother Armaan are seen cooking something on the barbecue in the garden.
Villa Mangnolia is available for renting at approximately ₹50,000 per night. It has a large pool and five bedrooms for their guests. Check out the pictures:
Everyone enjoying a splash in the pool
Armaan, Tara and Aadar at the barbecue
Earlier on Thursday, Tara took to Instagram to wish Aadar with a special birthday post. She posted pictures of him and wrote, "Happy birthday, my light." Aadar replied, "I love you sunshine girl."
Tara and Aadar don’t often speak about each other in public but confirmed they were dating each other, last year on his birthday. She shared a picture of them and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." On Tara's birthday, Aadar, too, posted a picture and wished her.
Aadar told Hindustan Times earlier this year, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined