Pics: Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone at the '83' Special Screening

Ranveer Singh, producer Deepika Padukone, and former cricketer Kapil Dev at the special screening for Kabir Khan's 83.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kabir Khan’s film 83, based on India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, is set to release theatrically on 24 December. The film’s makers hosted a special screening of the film which was attended by Ranveer Singh and the cast of 83 and members of the 1983 World Cup team.
Kapil Dev wore a blue sherwani to the screening while Ranveer sported a white three-piece suit with a bowtie. The actor portrays Kapil Dev in 83. Actor Deepika Padukone who is a co-producer, and also acts in the film, attended the screening in an off-shoulder gown with her hair styled in Hollywood waves.
Former cricketers Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Ravi Shastri, and Madan Lal were among the attendees. Director Kabir Khan and other celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the event.
Take a look at the pictures.Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in 83.
Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev at the special screening for 83.
Ranveer Singh and 83 director Kabir Khan with members of the 1983 cricket world cup team.
Deepika Padukone is also a producer on Kabir Khan's film 83.
Ranveer Singh meets former cricketer Syed Kirmani.
Ravi Shastri at the screening for 83.
Kapil Dev and Madan Lal with their wives Romi Bhatia and Anu Mohan.
83 director Kabir Khan with his wife, actor Mini Mathur with their kids Vivaan and Sairah.
Ranveer Singh with former cricketer Ravi Shastri.
Ranveer Singh portrays Kapil Dev in the sports drama 83.
Kapil Dev with his wife Romi Bhatia at the screening for 83.
Roger Binny at the special screening event for 83.
Former cricketer Sandeep Patil at the 83 special screening.
Balwinder Singh Sandhu at the screening.
Former cricketer Madan Lal is portrayed by Harrdy Sabdhu in 83.
Sahil Khattar plays Syed Kirmani in 83.
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi also attended the screening.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt pose in front of the 83 poster featuring Ranveer as Kapil Dev.
