'Is There a Formula for a Happy Marriage?' With Sunandaji

Image for representational purpose only.
(Photo: iStock)
"A lot of people have unreasonable expectations (from their patrners), simply because we don't assess and accept them for who they are," says Sunandaji, a philosopher and trustee of Vedanta Cultural Foundation, a charitable trust dedicated to the study, research and propagation of Vedanta.
Sunandaji breaks down the basic guiding principles that are key to minimising conflict in marriage.
She goes on to say that an intellegent way to deal with a relationship is to assess and accept the person as they are. However, she adds, thereafter, there are certain principles that would help minimise friction, unpleasantness and keep the marriage without conflict.
You ought to base your relationship on the principle of giving, not taking.
Move forward with a sense of duty, and not rights.
Keep your partner after you.
Whether in marriage, or other interpersonal relationships, negative emotions invariably tend to crop up. What do you do then?
How do you manage the negative thoughts and emotions that can cause friction in your relationship with your partner?
To this, Sunandaji says, "Negative emotions all stem from the root cause which is desire. Which is why, in all religions, desire is personified as the devil standing between human and God."
How do you control unbirdled desire? "Only with the help of a strong intellect," she says.
"When you use your intellect and gain higher values of life, a powerful intellect is able to guide the mind," she adds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)