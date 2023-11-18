Adultery to Be Made a Crime Again? State Must Not 'Protect' Marriages By Fear

The committee argued that the revised adultery law must treat it as a 'gender-neutral' crime.
In a not-so-surprising move, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has recommended reinstating a provision to criminalise adultery in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023 – a proposed law to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.
This comes five years after the Supreme Court struck down IPC section 497, which criminalised adultery, for being violative of Article 14 (equality), 15 (discrimination) and 21 (personal liberty) of the Indian Constitution.
In the Joseph Shine v Union of India case in 2018, the court had held that the state should not interfere in the private matters of consenting adults and that their choices in matters of personal relationships should be protected.
In 1956, a private member's bill titled Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill: Amendment of section 497 was moved to decriminalise adultery as an offence.
The moot point was regarding the equal treatment demanded for fairer sex keeping in mind the societal status and access that the women had during those times. The prevailing societal norms and assumptions about women's roles at the time influenced the debate.
Those advocating for holding only men accountable argued that they disrupted the sanctity of relationships. When this was debated, it was presumed that a woman stayed inside the confines of her house, and it was the man who chased her.
The criminal law, however, proceeds on gender-neutrality but in the provisions of section 497, the said concept was notably absent. Section 497 criminalised adultery and punished a man for engaging in sexual relations with a married woman “without the consent or connivance” of the husband.
It only granted the aggrieved husband to enforce the right, whereas if there was a wife of an adulterer in the equation, she had no rights to do so.
The decriminalisation of adultery, five years ago, was laid on the ground of principles of privacy set in Justice KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India, which emphasised on privacy as a facet of Article 21 of the Constitution, and on the dignity of an individual.
In the Joseph Shine vs Union of India judgment, the bench concluded what the framers of the Constitution had debated in 1956 on whether women can be considered equal while dealing with the impact of the law.
While the court did enforce the interpretation of privacy principles as laid forth in Puttaswamy and they also left room for legislative action, allowing a more subjective interpretation based on the legislature's will and intent.
While adultery breaks a relationship, elevating it to a crime is crossing the line between the right the state has over the autonomy of an individual.
Marriage today has transformed from an institution binding two individuals to the one made for choice.
Individual freedom holds more importance as has been already laid down by various other landmark judgments of the court. Even the deliberations in back in 1956 have accepted that adultery has been left to the individuals and the social sanctions are way more effective than the judicial ones.
If the parties to the marriage have chosen to get out of the relationship and seek commitment or comfort elsewhere it has already created a dent in the marriage and the onus to decide the future course should only be on the parties how they deal with the situation.
State or even individual husband or wife in the present scenario cannot enforce commitment in a relationship by fear of punishment.
While decriminalising adultery, the court did state that the right to privacy and personal liberty is not an absolute one; it is subject to reasonable restrictions when legitimate public interest is involved.
The committee’s recommendations to retain the character of adultery as a crime is to elevate an individual wrong to that of wrong against the society.
Surely, the ones in the union suffer agony but its not a crime against society at large.
Decriminalisation of the same shifts the emphasis from legal punishment to a focus on consent and the rights of individuals within a relationship This also aligns legal frameworks with the principles of personal autonomy and mutual agreement in adult relationships.
The journey from the 1956 debate to the Joseph Shine vs Union of India case reflects a dynamic interplay between societal norms, legal interpretations, and evolving perspectives on individual autonomy and privacy.
While the decriminalisation of adultery marks a significant milestone, ongoing discussions on retaining the same as crime underscore the delicate balance between protecting personal liberties and addressing societal concerns, particularly regarding the sanctity of marriage.
