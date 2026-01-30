NCP Merger On the Cards Amid Leadership Uncertainty After Ajit Pawar’s Death

The proposed merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, was at an advanced stage before Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on 28 January 2026. Both factions had already demonstrated cooperation by contesting local body elections together, and a formal merger announcement was tentatively scheduled for 8 February 2026. The sudden demise of Ajit Pawar has introduced uncertainty regarding the immediate timeline and leadership of the unified party.