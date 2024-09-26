World News Day: The Journalism of Our Future

advertisement
Deep in the south of Egypt, a young woman once told me:
As we near I am reminded of the adage “democracy is local" (Thomas Jefferson, all the way back then); the work of journalists in their communities is nothing short of an expression of agency, citizenship and empowerment that are the building blocks of democracy.
Everyone’s eyes focus on elections, big events, and major changes when considering the viability of actions to bring about democracy.
This is not an easy job. Building, managing, and sustaining local, public service journalism capable of playing critical roles in supporting their communities is more often than not a thankless task.
Across the world, money has dried up as the business of journalism has been threatened by big tech, jobs have been shed, quality has been compromised, resources are fragmented, and the value of journalism is constantly contested.
Closing information spaces is an increasingly high risk. Just look at the past 11 months in Gaza where Israel has killed an unprecedented number of journalists with impunity. The latest count by documents at least 116 journalists killed in this war. And it is not just lives we are losing. It is credibility, too.
“Beware: if you continue to lie, you will grow up to be a CNN journalist,” quipped a popular meme in Arabic at the advent of the carnage against Palestinians in Gaza. And there were variations: a BBC journalist, etc.
And it seems that the very people we aim to serve are also increasingly jaded by misinformation/disinformation campaigns – and audience mistrust and avoidance are daily realities.
We know, from our work in the heart of communities and from the disturbing trends that have paralleled the demise of local journalism, that independent journalism is critical in exploring and upholding truth.
“It is such a hard job,” confides a journalist as he mopped the sweat off of his brow in a field where he was reporting on farmers' struggles in Egypt.
And yet he stood his ground – and because he did, his community could find reliable information and make informed decisions about their daily lives.
He is not an internationally recognised figure; people rarely know the rank and file. But his work embodies the heart and soul of what journalism is – an act of service.
We can have no more doubts with regards to the threat monopolies of big tech companies pose to our profession and can think clearly about the value journalism brings to society and where we need to re-trench and set up boundaries.
The examples of those grasping this moment are out there: journalist-owned media outlets for some, print houses and products for others, community engagement for many – and that is just some of what is being done.
The rest is up to you: our audiences and communities.
Tell us what you need. Support news organisations that are prioritising good journalism and public service. Make good and informed choices with regards to what media you consume. Because only together can we build a thriving, responsive journalism ecosystem in support of justice and truth.
(Fatemah Farag is the Founder and Director of Welad ElBalad Media in Egypt.)
World News Day is a global initiative to draw public attention to the role that journalists play in providing trustworthy news and information that serves citizens and democracy. World News Day is presented by the World Editors Forum, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, and Daily Maverick’s Project Kontinuum. The Quint is among the hundreds of news organisations from more than 100 countries committed to support the initiative.
