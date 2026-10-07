The Burden of Women’s Safety Must Shift

The big difference is also a generation of women who have been raised to be independent, even while confronting, on a daily basis, a deeply polarized and patriarchal society. They have discovered, much faster than previous generations, that the downsides of patriarchy far outweigh its imagined benefits for women. These women have the language, the access and the information to understand their anger and articulate it clearly.

At this moment, it would be both judicious and expedient to listen to them. Instead, the media and other stakeholders choose to bury their heads in the sand, waiting for the anger to abate, for women to fall silent and return to being the goddesses that Indian society so readily celebrates. I’ve got news for you—they are not going back. This time, the anger is demanding change.

To understand what women are demanding, we need to begin by asking the questions that should have been asked long ago – and listening carefully to the answers.

The first is simple: what actually makes a public space safe or unsafe for women? As the founder of Phree For Safety, a mobile application where women rate streets, establishments and areas as safe or unsafe, we have access to thousands of women’s perceptions and experiences of public spaces. Of all the factors they identify, two are particularly revealing.

The first factor is that women perceive spaces occupied by other women and families as safer. Seen through this lens, the recent push by the Delhi government to restrict women and others from accessing public spaces is the exact opposite of what is needed to make those spaces safer.

If the presence of women increases the perception of safety, then the answer is not to restrict women but to actively encourage them to occupy public spaces. All stakeholders working to make public spaces safer for women, children and other vulnerable groups should be creating more opportunities for women and families to be present. Gatherings, events and community activities can all become effective ways of making this possible.

The other factor that determines whether a woman perceives a space as unsafe is its history of violence and crimes against women. A space is defined not just by its lighting, visibility or accessibility, but also by what has happened there before. Incidents of violence against women do not always reach the media, but informal networks of women carry this information, warning others who live in or frequent the area.

Women then begin to avoid these spaces, leaving them increasingly devoid of women and families — which, in turn, makes them feel even more unsafe. It becomes a self-perpetuating cycle: violence pushes women out of public spaces, and their absence further reinforces the perception of danger.

Breaking this cycle requires a deliberate and concerted effort to bring women back into these spaces and ensure that they can remain there safely.

These factors point to another deeply entrenched problem that perpetuates violence against women: the instinct to make women responsible for their own safety. Victim shaming and blaming are repeatedly presented as solutions—where women should go, what they should wear, when they should be out and how they should behave.

This is not only ethically flawed; it shifts attention away from those who commit these acts of violence and allows them to escape scrutiny and accountability.