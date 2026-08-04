The RBI's Polymer Note Plan Targets the Wrong Denominations

The government on 28 July approved the proposal of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce one billion pieces of polymer (plastic) notes for both rupees 10 and 20 notes for field trials.

Earlier, on 17 July, Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd. (BRBNMPL) called for global tenders to source ‘opacified polymer substrate sheets’ for plastic currency notes trials of these two denominations. The bids will close on 18 August.

The RBI had initiated plans to field test one billion plastic Rs. 10 notes in 2012, which was later abandoned. One more attempt was planned in 2018, which was also abandoned. This is the third in a series in the last 15 years.